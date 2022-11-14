Watch CBS News
1 killed in Vallejo Sunday morning shooting; 2 others hurt

VALLEJO -- One person was killed and two more were injured Sunday morning in south Vallejo, police said.

Officers responded at 7:24 a.m. to Third Street where they discovered one person dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Two more people were in critical condition, Vallejo police spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis said. The two were rushed to a hospital. One had been stabbed, Hollis said.

The suspect remains at large, Hollis said.

