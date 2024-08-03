Watch CBS News
South Bay News

1 injured in 3-alarm residential fire in east San Jose Saturday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- San Jose firefighters responded to a large residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon that impacted traffic in east San Jose.

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., on the 2400 block of Clyda Drive, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

There were 10 fire engines at the scene as of 3:30 p.m. and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the fire department posted an update on X saying the fire had been knocked down. The involved structure was a "total loss," according to the post and a juvenile burn victim was taken to the hospital.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.