1 injured in 3-alarm residential fire in east San Jose Saturday

SAN JOSE -- San Jose firefighters responded to a large residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon that impacted traffic in east San Jose.

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., on the 2400 block of Clyda Drive, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

There were 10 fire engines at the scene as of 3:30 p.m. and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the fire department posted an update on X saying the fire had been knocked down. The involved structure was a "total loss," according to the post and a juvenile burn victim was taken to the hospital.