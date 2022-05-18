One dead, three wounded in targeted East Palo Alto shooting

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A man was dead and three others suffered injuries in a 'targeted shooting' in East Palo Alto Tuesday evening.

East Palo Alto police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Two other shooting victims transported themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse and were then transported to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

A fourth shooting victim was located at a residence but did not request treatment, police said.

East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu in a news release said the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

"At this point in the investigation, we believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence," Liu said.

The identity of the man killed will be released by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office after his next of kin is notified.

An arrest has not been made in the case and no description of the shooter or shooters have been released. A motive remained under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact Acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text 650-409-6792, or email epa@tipnow.org.