One dead in San Francisco apartment fire

SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead in the wake of a one-alarm fire that broke out in a San Francisco home Saturday morning, fire department officials said.

Firefighters arrived at 222 Byxbee Street at 7:18 a.m. and had the fire under control in 20 minutes, according to the fire department. The firefighters rescued a victim who was in serious condition, but despite efforts to save the victim, the department reported around 9:30 a.m. that the victim had died.

"We are saddened to confirm this is now a fatal fire," the department posted on social media.

The fire is under investigation from the Fire Investigation Task Force, according to the fire department.

The address of the fire was initially reported by the department as 226 Byxbee but later corrected to 222 Byxbee.