Officials using live webcam to monitor landslide in Monterey County

GREENFIELD, Monterey County -- A new live feed of a hillside dotted by oak trees may make for less than thrilling drama for those looking for the latest binge-worthy viewing experience, but to officials with Monterey County and the state it is an important tool to monitor a landslide online via webcams set up in a relatively remote area west of Greenfield along the Arroyo Seco tributary of the Salinas River.

Discovered in April, the slide has been inactive since then but could move at any time, county officials said.



The camera provides a live online feed to allow continuous monitoring for county officials, Cal Fire and state geologists, as well as for the viewing enjoyment of the general public at https://alertca.live/secure/cam-console/4707.



A view of a landslide west of Greenfield along the Arroyo Seco tributary of the Salinas River. AlertCalifornia

The slide is located near the intersection of Arroyo Seco and East Carmel Valley roads, roughly 12 miles west of Greenfield.

After the slide was discovered, geologists placed stakes in the slide area to help monitor any movements from afar, and took drone footage to get a full look at the mountain area.



Arroyo Seco Road at Carmel Valley Road remains closed to the public until repairs can be made on the section west of Carmel Valley Road. Monterey County Public Works crews are in the process of designing and preparing for roadway repairs, which could begin as early as June.