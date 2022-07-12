Officials issue air quality advisory for Contra Costa County due to wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) issued an air quality advisory for Contra Costa County Tuesday and Wednesday as smoke from the March Fire pollutes the skies over the cities on the eastern side of the county.

District officials said smoke from the Marsh Fire is expected to impact the skies over Pittsburgh, Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood.

"Onshore winds during the daytime are expected to disperse smoke, but as winds die down overnight localized pollution levels may rise between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.," a BAAQMD said. "Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is expected to be in the moderate range overall."

Having burned for weeks along the Pittsburg waterfront, the Marsh Fire flared up Saturday due to high winds. According to previous reports, the fire burned another 200 acres before crews halted its forward progress shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. While crews report they have the fire under control, smoke from the fire continues to spread across the county's skies.

Check the BAAQMD website for real-time air quality readings.