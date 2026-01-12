Manhunt underway in Oakley for suspect who shot at sheriff's deputy; residents urged to shelter in place

A manhunt was underway in Oakley Monday afternoon, and residents were being told to shelter in place after a person shot at a deputy sheriff, authorities said.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the area of Gold Run Drive in the city's Neroly neighborhood at about 11:30 a.m. The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-40s, wearing a hat and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

People in the areas of Gold Run Drive, Lariat Lane, Placer Drive, Prospect Court, Sutter Street, El Dorado Street, Sonora Court & Silverado Drive were urged to stay inside, lock windows and doors, and report anything suspicious or unusual. Other residents were told to avoid those areas.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.