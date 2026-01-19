2 arrested in Oakley carjacking, shooting after police chase to Orinda

Two suspects were arrested following a shooting that followed a carjacking in Oakley and a police chase that ended in Oakley early Monday morning, authorities said.

The Oakley Police Department said in a social media post that officers were originally dispatched to the area of East Cypress Road and Frank Hengel Way for a report of a possible kidnapping and a shooting. The officers arrived found multiple people at the corner of Rubens Way and East Cypress Road, including a male victim with a grazing wound to his head that was determined to be from a bullet, police said.

The investigation determing that a group of three Oakley residents, a woman, a man and an underage female, picked up two other male juveniles from Oakley and began hanging out at Cypress Grove Park in the vehicle of one of the females. Police said the two male juveniles became angered when the other three would not take them to buy marijuana.

After the man who had picked up the two other males got out of the vehicle, the two male juveniles forced the two females to drive away at gunpoint, police said. They drove down Rubens Way where the female driver refused to drive any further, and she and the other female victim were then forced out of the vehicle by the two male suspects at gunpoint, police said.

The man who had previously left the vehicle saw the interaction between the four and began running toward the vehicle, which was headed back his way towards East Cypress Road. Police said one of the suspects then shot at the man multiple times through the vehicle's windshield, hitting him with the grazing shot, before fleeing from the scene.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies arrived to help in the investigation and of the deputies saw the victim's vehicle driving westbound on Highway 4 at a high rate of speed, police said. Deputies began a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which led onto westbound Highway 24 and ended when the vehicle became disabled on the highway in Orinda.

The two juvenile male suspects were arrested and taken back to the Oakley Police Department. It was later determined that both of them had warrants out for their arrest, police said. They were booked into Juvenile Hall for the arrest warrants in addition to charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and carjacking.

The man injured in the shooting was treated at a local hospital and released. Oakley police urged anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 925-625-8060.