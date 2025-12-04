Oakland Zoo writes a love letter to its community in Glowfari exhibit

It's the most wonderful time of the year at the Oakland Zoo's sixth annual Glowfari.

"When you come and see this, you see the landmarks in Oakland," Nik Dehejia, the CEO of the Oakland Zoo, told CBS News Bay Area. "We have so much conflict with wildlife, not just in Oakland, but in the Bay Area. How do we ensure animals this is their home as well? How do they thrive and coexist together? Overpasses, underpasses, look at that."

The zoo has written a glowing love letter to the city of Oakland, in its new exhibit: The Future of Oakland.

"The Tribune building, we've got our City of Oakland tree right here," Dehejia said.

He and his team have been building these light exhibits throughout the zoo for more than a month. And now, colorful lanterns illuminate the sky.

The zoo even has a life-sized BART train.

"Our regional transit, BART right here. And you know what's exciting about this, when you walk in, look at this, the whole idea is that you're seeing nature, you're seeing landscape," Dehejia added.

The zoo had other new light attractions this year, including the African Savanna, reptile planet, bug world and coral reef.

"The Oakland Zoo is one of the jewels the city has to offer, and in general the East Bay," Matt Greaney, who was visiting with his family, told CBS News Bay Area.

They have been coming to the zoo at least once a week for the past three years. Greaney is already planning their next Glowfari trip.

"We already have our tickets for next month, too," he added.

And this holiday season, the zoo's CEO hopes to send a positive message.

"Nature is not a place to visit. It's our home, and that's what this is in Oakland. This is our home," Dehejia said.

Glowfari runs through January 25. Tickets can be purchased up to 28 days in advance on the zoo's website.