22-year-old Oakland woman sentenced for string of Bay Area, Sacramento bank robberies

A 22-year-old Oakland woman was sentenced Thursday for a string of bank robberies in the Bay Area and Sacramento, prosecutors said.

A judge sentenced Yasmin Charisse Millett to two years and four months in prison, said Acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith in a prepared statement.

In March, Millett, pleaded guilty to bank robbery while two other co-conspirators, 20-year-old Dontae Jerome Jones Jr. and 21-year-old JoMya Maruiyne Futch, also pleaded guilty in April. The three were indicted in September of last year.

In a press release Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California cited court documents stating Millett and her co‑conspirators committed at least 10 bank robberies in Northern California cities including Sacramento, Vallejo, Suisun City, Benicia, Concord, and Antioch. Millett would recruit others to enter banks or credit unions with sunglasses, a purse, and a threatening note for the teller, the office said.

On July 17, 2023, Millett directed Jones and Futch to rob a credit union in Suisun City while she waited outside in a stolen vehicle, and each later took a portion of the stolen money, prosecutors said. Three fled and each took a portion of the stolen money.

The next day, a police officer pulled over the stolen vehicle Millett was driving and found bait money on Millett from the robbery in Suisun City. Court documents said the officer also found a crumpled demand note on the driver's seat that said, "Don't Make eye contact Don't look suspicious Don't Push emergency Button Put smile on your face or I will shoot."

Jones Jr. and Futch were scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7.