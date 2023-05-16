New women's pro soccer league coming to Oakland - if interim stadium gets built at Coliseum complex

OAKLAND -- A new professional women's soccer league, the USL Super League, announced Tuesday that Oakland will be among the initial group of markets to debut in the division one-level league, contingent on the construction of a temporary stadium next to the Oakland Coliseum complex.

The new league would be a direct competitor to the NWSL, the current top U.S. professional women's league, which last month announced San Jose would be the home of an expansion team.

Oakland Roots and Soul SC - the ownership group of USL W league team Oakland Soul and the Oakland Roots of the men's USL Championship second-division league - said Tuesday the participation in the league would require an interim venue to be used by both teams which would be built in the Malibu lot just south of the Coliseum.

A view of the Malibu lot adjacent to the Oakland Coliseum complex. Oakland Roots and Soul SC

"We are thrilled to be a part of the growth of women's soccer in this country and look forward to the opportunity for our community to have professional women's soccer in Oakland," said Roots and Soul SC President Lindsay Barenz in a press statement. "We will continue to push our stadium efforts forward with the City of Oakland and County of Alameda as this effort can not happen without a stadium in Oakland of our own."

The club said it has previously submitted an official proposal to enter into a lease at the Malibu Lot to the City of Oakland and Alameda County, which would be co-owners of the site. The proposal would also allow the club teams to play their home matches at the site for up to ten years.

Roots and Soul SC said the Malibu site would also host other community events.

The USL Super League said it intends to begin play in August 2024 with 10-12 teams.

