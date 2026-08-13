Oakland street vendors push back against city crackdown

Street vendors rallied outside Oakland City Hall Thursday, accusing the city of criminalizing people who are trying to earn a living as officials step up enforcement against unpermitted vending.

The rally came hours before the city hosted its first mobile outdoor vendor clinic, an education and outreach event designed to help vendors navigate the permitting process and comply with food-safety requirements.

Vendors said enforcement sweeps that began earlier this year have threatened their livelihoods, with authorities confiscating vending equipment and, in some cases, destroying it.

"Why are you criminalizing vending? People are trying to make an honest living that helps to pay bills, to keep us from below the poverty level," said Raven Lee, a street vendor.

Lee said Alameda County and Oakland authorities shut down her lemonade stand in June and seized her equipment during an enforcement operation in Uptown Oakland. She said police shut down illegal street vendors throughout the area that day.

"That was the crazy part, because we didn't get tickets. They just threw away people's stuff," Lee said.

In cellphone video from one crackdown, a vendor can be heard yelling at officers, "This is how I make my living. Who's going to give me food tomorrow?"

In another video, a vendor asks, "what is my daughter being detained for?"

Vendors said the city and county began the crackdown around April. Following repeated enforcement operations, vendors joined forces to form the Oakland Street Vendors' Collective, which operates much like a union representing vendors.

Needa Bee, a co-founder of the collective, said the group represents 89 vendors.

At Thursday's rally, vendors called on the city to work with them rather than punish them.

"They're treating us like we're criminals. On the books, to sell food without a permit is an infraction. It's akin to jaywalking. But they're treating us like we're selling dope," Bee said.

City officials, however, said the enforcement is not intended to unfairly target street vendors. They said the rules are designed to protect public health and ensure food is prepared and sold safely.

Oakland Assistant City Administrator Chuck Baker said the city wants to help vendors understand what they need to do to operate legally.

The vendor clinic was designed "to help them understand the permitting process. To help them understand what it takes to be compliant with state laws, county laws, ordinances at the city level so that we can help them be successful," Baker said.

Baker said enforcement is part of the city's responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy community, particularly when food is involved.

"With respect to enforcement, compliance is part of making sure we have a safe and healthy community, right? When you're dealing with food handling, there's regulations that come from the state and county," Baker said.

Lee attended the city's vendor clinic to learn what she needs to do to resume operating her lemonade stand. She said she has not worked since authorities seized her equipment.

"That lemonade that I sell, it helps to pay my bills," Lee said. "Financially, it's not good. I'm really having a hardship right now."

City officials said they plan to hold additional events to make it easier for street vendors to obtain permits and complete required food-safety inspections.

Meanwhile, some vendors have sued the city to obtain public records related to the seizure and destruction of vendor equipment.