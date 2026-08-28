Suspect in Oakland stabbing spree refuses to leave jail for arraignment, court says

A man who was arrested and jailed in connection with a deadly stabbing spree in Oakland earlier this week has refused to appear in court for his arraignment.

Court officials told CBS News Bay Area on Friday morning that 34-year-old Jose Jesus Rodriguez, who is being held at the Santa Rita Jail, refused to board a bus from jail to the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, Rodriguez is charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

"I am deeply saddened for the victims and their families who are suffering unimaginable pain and loss from this senseless act of violence," District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said in a statement Thursday.

Jose Jesus Rodriguez, who is facing murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges in connection with a series of stabbings in Oakland on Aug. 24, 2026. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Rodriguez is accused of stabbing five people across the Fruitvale neighborhood Monday night, in a series of attacks that lasted less than 30 minutes. The attacks started at Cesar Chavez Park, then moving to 38th Avenue toward San Leandro Street, and eventually to International Boulevard near the Fruitvale BART station.

Police said two more people were stabbed near 39th Avenue and International Boulevard before Rodriguez was taken into custody. Officers said they recovered a weapon at the scene.

One man, identified as Gonsalo Lopez, died in the stabbing spree. Two men and two women were injured.

Oakland police said Tuesday that the suspect acted alone and that they believed the attacks were random.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez has multiple prior convictions. Rodriguez was convicted in 2021 for assault with a deadly weapon and was convicted earlier this year for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Jail records show his arraignment has been rescheduled for Monday.