Suspect acted alone in deadly Oakland stabbing rampage, police say

A man acted alone when he randomly attacked five people across Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood in a deadly stabbing spree on Monday night that police say lasted less than 30 minutes.

The Oakland Police Department said at a press conference on Tuesday that three men and two women were stabbed at several locations across East Oakland.

"Five people were injured. One lost their lives," said Acting Captain Gloria Beltran. "We do believe that these were random. We don't have any connection with the suspect and the victims."

The violence unfolded in rapid succession. As officers worked on one stabbing scene, more calls came in — another stabbing, then another, then three more, all before officers tracked down and arrested the suspect nearby.

The attacks played out across several parts of Oakland, starting at Cesar Chavez Park, then moving to 38th Avenue toward San Leandro Street, and eventually to International Boulevard near the Fruitvale BART station.

One victim died, another was in critical condition, and the remaining three are stable, with the victims' ages range from their 30s to their late 50s. Police believe the suspect is unhoused.

Beltran said the investigation moved quickly thanks to residents who stepped in to help.

"They made contact with officers, directed the officers to where the suspect was, which greatly helped with taking them into custody," she said.

That was especially true near the BART station and Cesar Chavez Park, a spot Beltran noted is typically full of families.

"This park is heavily populated by families so it could have absolutely been worse," she said.

Beltran said the community's response likely kept a bad situation from turning into something worse, and she urged residents to keep doing the same in the future.

"So I would just say thank you and just continue to do that whenever we respond because that obviously helps with the investigation and with just taking the suspect into custody swiftly," she said.

Police have not released a motive for the attacks, or the identities of the suspect and victims. The suspect is in custody, and no further details on charges were immediately available.