Oakland police investigating series of stabbings that left 1 dead, 4 injured

Oakland police said a person is dead and four are injured after a series of stabbings Monday night.

Officers were first called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of 38th Avenue for a report of a shooting at Cesar Chavez Park. At the scene, police learned it was a stabbing and provided first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police found a second victim near 38th Avenue and San Leandro Street, and while at the second scene, they were told by BART police that a third person who had been stabbed was found near Fruitvale Station.

They were then alerted to two more stabbing victims near 39th Avenue and International Boulevard.

A suspect was arrested near the 1500 block of 39th Avenue just before 8 p.m. after police were directed to the area by residents. Police have not said if the suspect is connected to more than one stabbing.

According to police, two injured victims are in stable condition and two are in critical condition.