Early returns in special Oakland mayoral election has Loren Taylor ahead

Loren Taylor was leading in early returns in the special election to select Oakland's next mayor Tuesday night, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters' Office.

Taylor was ahead of the nine other candidates on the ballot with nearly 49 percent of the vote in the first round of ranked-choice voting as of about 9:30 p.m.

Former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee was in second place with about 45 percent of the vote.

All of the other candidates had less than 2 percent of the vote each. The results are preliminary and the final vote tally will be announced after the Registrar of Voters Office completes several rounds of ranked-choice vote counting.

It could take several days for the final tally to come in and the next scheduled update isn't until Friday, according to the registrar's website.

The election was scheduled after former Mayor Sheng Thao lost a recall election in November.

Lee, who served as the city's U.S. congressional representative from 1998 to 2025, and Taylor, a former city councilmember and founder of the well-connected political advocacy organization Empower Oakland.

Taylor previously ran for mayor against Thao in 2022 and narrowly lost the election to her by less than 700 votes after nine rounds of ranked-choice voting.

A third-generation Oaklander, Taylor has a master's degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Connecticut and a master of business administration degree from University of California at Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

In addition to her career in Congress, Lee also served in the California State Assembly for six years and the state Senate for two. She earned an undergraduate degree from Mills College in Oakland and a master's degree in social work from UC Berkeley.

The other candidates are Tyron C. Jordan, Mindy Ruth Pechenuk, Renia Janeen Webb, Suz Robinson, Eric Simpson, Elizabeth Swaney, Peter Liu, and President Cristina Grappo.