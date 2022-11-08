Oakland small business owners afraid to go to work after multiple brazen robberies

OAKLAND -- Brazen robbers hit an Oakland jewelry store and it's not the first time they've gotten away with the crime.

Many vendors at Durant Square, an East Oakland mall on International Boulevard have been victimized, and they tell KPIX 5's Betty Yu they're terrified to go to work because they are defenseless.

They feel targeted on the job every day and they want the city to step up and help.

The owner of Star Jewelry shared surveillance video that showed two masked robbers walking into the store on October 12 just before closing. They knew exactly what they wanted.

Martin, the owner, grabbed his phone and ran out of the store to call for help.

Out of fear for his safety, he did not want to show his face on camera. He said he's traumatized by the robbery.

"Very bad, very bad. Because in this age, where I can go?" said Martin.

"(I'm a) hard worker, to put food for my family," said Martin, as he choked up.

Martin and his wife say they work in fear. In the last 20 years, they've been hit seven times by robbers. But he said at least once a month, people pose as customers, ask to see items and run off with the jewelry.

This time, robbers stole up to $15,000 worth of gold jewelry. The glass repairs cost Martin around $1400.

"My blood pressure go high, not down," he said. "We just surviving for our life, for our rent."

Martin said after being on hold with 911 for seven minutes, it took Oakland police 45 minutes to show up.

For now, he locks the door after each customer walks in.

Martin said Durant Marketplace lost more than half of its tenants since the pandemic. Foot traffic was light and business was slow Monday evening. And even though the mall is open until 7 pm, almost all vendors choose to close early due to safety concerns.

"We're scared, because this has happened in the daytime, while we were here, and while we were watching him. These bad people are so much brave, and they are armed too," said another jewelry store owner, who declined to share his name publicly.

Robbers attempted to steal from Suntime Jewelry last month, as the owner watched suspects unsuccessfully hammer away at a case with reinforced glass.

"Of course, dangerous. Who wants to live like that, difficult to... because we want to be safe," said the owner. "What we request is - should be police, somebody around here."

"We are old, 65, what can I do," added Martin.

The two suspects in the robbery caught on surveillance video hopped into a getaway car.

KPIX 5 have reached out to the Mayor's office about the request for an OPD officer at the mall.