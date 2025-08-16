Watch CBS News
2 dead in shooting on Oakland's Skyline Boulevard

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

CBS San Francisco

Two people are dead after they were shot in Oakland late Saturday morning, police said. 

Officers with the Oakland Police Department responded to the 14000 block of Skyline Boulevard around 11:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Police said two people who were shot died at the scene. Their identification has not been released at this time. 

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. 

No other details surrounding the shooting were available. 

