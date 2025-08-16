2 dead in shooting on Oakland's Skyline Boulevard
Two people are dead after they were shot in Oakland late Saturday morning, police said.
Officers with the Oakland Police Department responded to the 14000 block of Skyline Boulevard around 11:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting.
Police said two people who were shot died at the scene. Their identification has not been released at this time.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
No other details surrounding the shooting were available.