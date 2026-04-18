Oakland shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in East Oakland on Saturday night, officials said.

The Oakland Police Department said officers responded just before 8:15 p.m. to the 6400 block of Foothill Boulevard after receiving multiple ShotSpotter alerts.

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where police said one later died. The second victim was said to be in critical condition.

Police said a third victim, a woman, was located a short distance away in the 2800 block of 64th Avenue. She died at the scene from her injuries.

Oakland police said homicide detectives were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

No suspect information has been made available, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, including videos or photos related to the incident, is urged to contact Oakland police.