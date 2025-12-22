4 people injured in Oakland shooting; 2 juvenile suspects arrested

A shooting in Oakland over the weekend left four people injured, police said Monday.

The shooting happened on 72nd Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Oakland Police Department said officers responded to the area to investigate multiple ShotSpotter activations and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics arrived and took the victims to the hospital, where they were last listed in stable condition, police said.

Shortly after, two other people were taken by a private party to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. They were also reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the people who were privately transported to the hospital were related to the 72nd Avenue shooting. Officers arrested two juvenile suspects in connection with the incident, but police did not further elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

The department asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact its felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. Those with videos or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.