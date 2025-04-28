Watch CBS News
Crime

2 charged in robbery spree targeting Oakland convenience stores, gas stations

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate string of convenience store robberies
Oakland police investigate string of convenience store robberies 01:08

Two men are facing multiple felony charges following a spree of smash-and-grab burglaries that took place in Oakland last week, prosecutors said.

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced Monday that her office has charged 18-year-old Markus Williams and 19-year-old Chidera Ojeh. Williams and Ojeh have been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, commercial burglary and vandalism.

"I am grateful to the Oakland Police Department and the officers who were able to quickly arrest the individuals allegedly involved in this series of commercial burglaries," Jones Dickson said in a statement.

According to the criminal complaint, the pair allegedly committed a series of "smash and grab" burglaries that took place within hours of one another on Thursday. The robberies took place at three gas stations and two 7-Eleven stores in Oakland.

Police at the time said they made four arrests in connection with the burglaries.

"Over the past several months, small businesses in Oakland and other parts of Alameda County have been targeted. Curbing organized retail theft is a high priority with the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.  The message must be clear to those involved: if you are caught, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the district attorney went on to say.

Williams and Ojeh are scheduled to be arraigned Monday. If convicted, both men face more than 10 years in state prison.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.