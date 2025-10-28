Oakland restaurant owners step up to help families losing food aid during government shutdown

As some Bay Area families learned they would not receive their SNAP benefits for the month of November, restaurants across the region are stepping up to help.

For one small business in Oakland, this story hits close to home because not long ago, they were the ones in need.

Inside Puerto Rican Street Cuisine, owner Eric Rivera moves quickly through his kitchen, stirring a pot of rice as salsa music plays in the background.

"They used to call me Soup Kitchen E, cause I was always quick to give out samples. Like, look here, try this," Rivera said with a laugh. "Our food is comfort food. If you ever went into a Puerto Rican household or a kitchen, you are going to hear salsa music playing and somebody's cooking."

But behind the rhythm and energy of his restaurant is a story of resilience.

"Unfortunately, sometime in 2018, I had a life-altering experience where I went away to prison for almost six years for a crime I didn't commit," Rivera said.

During that time, his wife Robin relied on SNAP benefits to make ends meet.

"My wife was at the SNAP benefits," Rivera said. "Every Monday, she is either getting her card or she is going to get all of the benefits that are there for her."

Robin Rivera added, "Every week we'd get like a whole chicken. Lots of canned foods. Anything you need to survive."

When Eric was released, he got to work building the restaurant he'd dreamed of one he promised his late mother he would open.

"In my situation, I learned you could take time away from me but you can't take away what I already know," he said. "The goal and what I promised my mom before she passed is that I would keep doing this."

Recently, his wife reminded him of what life used to be like and what families are facing now with the temporary loss of food assistance.

"This is food," Robin Rivera said. "If you don't have food to feed your child, that is the worst feeling you could possibly imagine as a parent."

During November, Puerto Rican Street Cuisine is offering free meals for children whose families show proof of SNAP benefits.

"[Robin] was, like, 'What can we do?'" Rivera recalled. "And she was the one that came up with the idea of giving back a little something."

For a small business still finding its footing, Eric and Robin say it's simply their way of returning the kindness once shown to them.

"Whatever you give to the universe, the universe gives back," Robin said. "Without question."

And as Eric stirs each pot of rice and another salsa song plays, he says the mission is simple:

"At the end of the day, we are just trying to give something back so that somebody eats and no one goes hungry."