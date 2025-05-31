Oakland residents weigh in on budget proposal amid concerns over safety, homelessness

As Oakland faces a $260 million budget deficit over the next two years, city leaders are asking residents to weigh in on a proposed spending plan that some said underfunds public safety, while others argued it falls short on addressing homelessness.

In the Fruitvale neighborhood, lifelong resident Alba Alvarado has watched encampments grow around her community, particularly RVs parked near a local school. It's an issue that has persisted for a few years and remains a top concern.

"The children are always my concern. I have neighbors stating that they have to walk around the corner in order to get to the school to avoid the RV encampments," Alvarado said.

She believes Oakland needs a better long-term plan for homelessness to prevent unhoused residents from simply relocating from one neighborhood to another when camps are cleared.

"They don't have a good plan for the homeless," she said.

Alvarado attended her first city budget meeting last weekend to share her concerns.

Newly elected Mayor Barbara Lee and City Administrator Jestin Johnson hosted two meetings on Saturday, one in West Oakland and another in East Oakland, to gather public input on the city's budget proposal.

"A budget is really a reflection of our values," Lee said.

The proposed budget aims to close the deficit by cutting approximately 400 city jobs, most of which are already vacant. It also prioritizes public safety by investing in police staffing, with the goal of reaching 700 sworn officers in alignment with Measure NN.

"Everyone wants to feel safe and deserves to feel safe. So public safety and addressing Measure NN's goals, which is, of course, making sure we get to 700 police officers. This budget allows us to begin that process," Lee said.

But Councilmember Noel Gallo believes the proposal doesn't go far enough. He's pushing for more police funding and a staffing target of 750 officers.

"It's about safety and a clean environment. Right now, I have so many businesses that have closed down or are leaving. But these are employers and these are tax generators," Gallo said.

Despite the cuts, Lee and Johnson said the proposal maintains critical community services, including funding for after-school programs and libraries. Cristina Tostado, a Public Library Commissioner, urged residents to stay engaged.

"They said that they would. So we've just got to make sure we hold them accountable. This [Cesar Chavez Library] is very important. We've got to make sure we keep it in the community," Tostado said.

In West Oakland, Councilmember Carroll Fife said her constituents are particularly worried about the impact of service reductions on street cleanliness.

"There are several cuts to our litter enforcement officers, the people who pick up trash, tree services. There are just some very specific things around illegal dumping and graffiti that are deeply concerning to me. So I will be making amendments to the budget and working with the city administrator's office," Fife said.

Alvarado said she understands that the city faces difficult financial decisions, but she wants to ensure residents aren't left behind.

"This is my first budget meeting, and I want to educate myself more and bring my ideas to the table if I can," she said.

City officials are expected to revise the proposed budget in the coming days. The Oakland City Council must approve the final version by June 30.