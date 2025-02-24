Man injured during shootout with Oakland police

A man in Oakland who had been pointing a gun at residents was injured during a police shooting on Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 4 p.m., residents called police to report a man who was pointing a gun at people in the area.

Police said officers arrived and tried to detain the suspect, but he responded by pointing a gun at officers. Police did not say who fired first but that shots were fired.

The man then ran from police. Officers found the man at a second location, at which point another shooting took place. Police said the man had minor injuries but did not specify if he was shot.

The police shooting happened on the 900 block of 92nd Avenue.

Per Oakland police policy, the officers were placed on administrative leave, police said.