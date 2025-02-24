Watch CBS News
Crime

Man injured during shootout with Oakland police

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 2-24-2025
PIX Now afternoon edition 2-24-2025 11:11

A man in Oakland who had been pointing a gun at residents was injured during a police shooting on Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 4 p.m., residents called police to report a man who was pointing a gun at people in the area.

Police said officers arrived and tried to detain the suspect, but he responded by pointing a gun at officers. Police did not say who fired first but that shots were fired.

The man then ran from police. Officers found the man at a second location, at which point another shooting took place. Police said the man had minor injuries but did not specify if he was shot. 

The police shooting happened on the 900 block of 92nd Avenue.

Per Oakland police policy, the officers were placed on administrative leave, police said. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.