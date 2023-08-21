Oakland police officers in standoff with barricaded person
Police in Oakland were surrounding a possible barricaded person Monday afternoon.
The incident was unfolding at around 1 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of 37th Avenue just east of Fruitvale Avenue and the Jingletown neighborhood.
As of 3 p.m. it was still an active scene.
Police urged community members to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
