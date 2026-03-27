Oakland police, lawmakers grapple with officer staffing shortage

In Oakland, District 2 City Councilmember Charlene Wang has made public safety one of her top priorities.

"Public safety is a central thing, it's a foundational issue we have to get right," explained Wang.

But right now, she believes The Town faces a significant challenge in sustaining public safety: an ongoing police staffing shortage.

Wang chairs the City Council's Public Safety Committee, which recently received a report from the Oakland Police Department detailing these staffing challenges.

Currently, the department has about 615 sworn officers, a decrease of 71 officers since the start of 2025, and nearly 100 officers short at the beginning of 2024. The city is also 63 officers below its authorized budget.

On Friday, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee announced the City Council had passed a resolution appropriating up to $900,000 in grant funding to restore the Police Department's cadet program in an effort to boost recruiting numbers.

"We had some of the highest case loads in the nation. Like, that puts an incredible burden on our officers," Wang said. "It means they are doing a lot of mandatory overtime, and I think that has led to some of the retention issues."

Interim Police Chief James Beere acknowledges the strain but is optimistic about recruitment efforts.

"In December, we had a graduating class, the 195th, that had 14. They are doing well; they are in field training," Beere said. "The 196th has 18 police officer trainees. They are set to graduate soon, and the 197th we are increasing to 40 or more trainees to start with."

In his first three months as interim chief, Beere is proud of the department's policing efforts, noting a continued drop in crime that began in 2024. To address the staffing shortage, he says the department has reshuffled staff and brought some officers back from administrative leave.

"I sat down with our deputy chief and went line by line and looked at everyone that were on administrative leave and were able to bring 15 officers back to work," Beere added.

Despite these efforts, Wang believes they are short-term fixes and not a long-term solution.

She stressed the importance of how quickly and effectively Oakland can rebuild its police force, as it could be crucial in keeping the community on the right track.