Oakland police identify man suspected of firing at officers, setting house fire

Police in Oakland identified a domestic violence suspect who was arrested after he allegedly fired at officers and set a house on fire over the weekend.

In an update Monday, police said 44-year-old Aleem Spencer was arrested in connection with the incident, which took place around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Manzanita Park, near 22nd Avenue and East 28th Street. Officers were called to the park by several residents who said that a man was threatening to kill a woman in the park.

When officers arrived, police said the man fired multiple shots at them before leaving the scene. Officers fired back and were able to rescue the woman.

Believing that the man was armed and still in the area, police issued a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood.

Officers later found the man in an abandoned building. Police said Spencer set items on fire, throwing them at officers before setting a home on fire.

"This could have been far worse. He obviously had some pretty violent tendencies, and he was out to hurt today. He was bent on killing someone today," Oakland Police Chief James Beere said Sunday.

Anyone with additional information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950. Video or photo evidence can be emailed to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Fire Department is leading the arson investigation. Information about the fire can be sent to the fire department's tip line at 510-238-4031.