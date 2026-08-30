Suspect in shootout at Manzanita Park in Oakland arrested after shelter-in-placer order

Oakland police said an armed suspect in a shootout at Manzanita Park Sunday was arrested after a search and a shelter-in-place order.

Officers were first called around 10:30 a.m. by multiple residents and told a man was threatening to kill a woman in Manzanita Park.

Police Chief James Beere said the man shot at officers the moment they got to the scene, and officers shot back. The man then fled the scene, and officers were able to rescue the woman.

Beere said the man still had a gun and was believed to be in the area, trying to leave through people's backyards. This prompted the department to issue a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood.

The suspect was later taken into custody. The suspect's identification was not released and it's unknown if anyone was injured.