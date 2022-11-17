Oakland police investigating student stabbing attack at McClymonds High

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a stabbing at McClymonds High School where one student attacked a second student earlier this week, sending them to the hospital.

McClymonds High School in Oakland. CBS

Police confirmed that the department is investigating an assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. The stabbing was reported on the 2600 block of Myrtle Street where the school is located. Arriving officers located a male juvenile victim suffering from at least one apparent stab wound. Authorities said Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel also responded on the scene and provided medical treatment.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition. The Oakland Unified School District also issued a statement regarding the McClymonds High incident, confirming that one student injured after being stabbing with a sharp object by a second student currently "facing serious consequences."

The OUSD press release said staff immediately stopped the conflict, disarmed the attacking student and provided care to the injured student in addition to calling 911. The district noted that a number of other students saw the traumatic incident. The school and district are providing counseling and behavioral health support to help them deal with their trauma and grief.

"It goes without saying that weapons of any kind are not allowed on the McClymonds campus - or in any OUSD school. Likewise, violence is never acceptable at Oakland schools," the OUSD statement concluded.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.