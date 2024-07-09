Watch CBS News
Oakland police investigate vandalism incidents at Jewish center as possible hate crimes

By Dave Pehling

Police in Oakland are investigating two separate instances of vandalism at a local Jewish center as possible hate crimes, the department said Monday.

According to an Oakland Police Department release, the first incident occurred at a synagogue on the 3000 block of Lakeshore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on June 21. The second incident took place over the weekend at just after midnight on July 6. In both cases, an unknown suspect or suspects were seen throwing a large object at the synagogue's window.

The release said a police report has been filed and noted both incidents are being investigated as potential hate crimes. Members of department's command staff has met with and will continue to stay in contact with the synagogue's rabbi.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3951. Additionally, if you have any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

