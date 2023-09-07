Watch CBS News
Oakland police investigate fatal early morning shooting along Embarcadero

OAKLAND – One person died after a shooting early Thursday morning near the Oakland waterfront, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Embarcadero. Officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital but died there, Oakland police said. Their name has not been released.

Investigators have not announced an arrest or released any suspect information in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

