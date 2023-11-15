Oakland police identify man found stuffed inside suitcase floating in Lake Merritt

OAKLAND — Oakland police on Wednesday identified the man found inside a suitcase floating in Lake Merritt and are asking for the public's help to solve his killing.

He was identified as 23-year-old Gabriel Gomez Raymundo.

On Oct. 31, police were alerted to a body being discovered on the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue just before 11 a.m.

The victim was confirmed to be dead at the scene, and the OPD's Homicide Section took over the investigation.

Investigators are hoping the community can tell them where Raymundo may have lived, what he did for work and who he knew.

Investigators were previously looking into where the body may have been first placed into the lake. They ask anyone with information about his death to call them at 510-238-3821.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland for information leading to an arrest in this case.