3 arrested after Oakland police helicopter tracks vehicle tied to shooting

Three people were arrested Thursday afternoon following a helicopter-tracked pursuit tied to a shooting investigation in Oakland, police said.

The Oakland Police Department said that just before 11:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Willow Street. When officers arrived, they did not find a shooting scene or any victims but later recovered surveillance video from the area that showed the shooting in progress and captured a vehicle believed to be involved.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers spotted that vehicle in East Oakland, police said. Patrol units did not initiate a ground pursuit, but a police helicopter followed the car as it traveled through multiple parts of the city.

Police said the vehicle eventually stopped near Sycamore Street and Northgate Avenue, where officers took three people into custody in connection with the shooting.

No injuries have been reported, and police have not released information about the suspects or a possible motive.