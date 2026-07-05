Oakland police arrest 3 suspects in connection with robberies in Grand Lake

Oakland police on Sunday said three people suspected in a series of street robberies were arrested on June 30.

The robberies happened in and around the Grand Lake neighborhood between June 18 and June 29. According to police, people walking in the area would be approached by a group that then used force or fear to take their belongings.

Police said detectives learned the robberies were connected and arrested three people. Detectives are still investigating and trying to identify any outstanding suspects.

"The Oakland Police Department believes these arrests have significantly disrupted the robbery series that affected the Grand Lake neighborhood and surrounding areas," police said.

Police ask anyone with information or who may have been a victim to call them at 510-238-3326.