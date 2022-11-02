Watch CBS News
Oakland police arrest alleged serial liquor store armed bandit

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly holding up at least three Oakland liquor stores in the last two weeks, authorities announced Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect -- whose identity was not released -- has made a full confession and has been charged with multiple counts of robbery.

According to investigators, the first robbery took place in the 2700 block of 23rd Ave.  just after 7:30 p.m. on October 20. The victim told police that an individual approached the counter as if they were going to pay for items, instead produced a firearm, demanded money and fled the scene.

The second incident occurred three days later at a store in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave. An individual entered the store shortly before 8:45 a.m.

The suspect approached the counter to purchase an item before displaying a firearm, demanding money and fleeing the scene.

The third armed robbery took place on Oct. 25 at a store in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The suspect used the same motive of approaching the counter, pointing a firearm at the victim and demanding money before fleeing the scene, this time in a vehicle.

