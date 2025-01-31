Oakland plans to layoff 77 city employees in struggle to balance budget

The city of Oakland is bracing for massive layoffs next month that could impact dozens of city workers, according to officials.

The city is grappling with a nearly $130 million budget shortfall and officials are going to have to make some major cuts somewhere. In total, 77 positions are slated to be eliminated by the end of February, with the city's Public Works Department taking the biggest hit.

Union leaders like SEIU Local 1021 President Antoinette Blue are vowing to fight those layoffs.

"The fact that the city administration failed to properly manage the budget should not fall on the backs of city employees," said Blue.

She was furious over the city's announcement about the city worker layoffs, calling them unjust and potentially illegal.

"They did not follow civil service at all. I have employees that have been there 23 years that are on this list for layoff and individuals that are there for two years are still there," said Blue.

In a memo sent out to employees, the city administrator Jestin Johnson said the layoffs are necessary to help correct the city's projected budget deficit.

The administrator did say the city assessed employees' seniority and reinstatement rights when deciding who would be laid off.

Ken Houston, the newly elected District 7 councilmember, told CBS News Bay Area he believes the city administrator is doing everything by the book.

"The decision that the city administrator made was difficult. It was very difficult. If you look at this list, three people from his office was laid off also. So think about that," said Houston.

That list of positions set to be eliminated includes 26 from the Public Works Department and 19 from the police department, though that number does not include sworn officers.

Blue said cutting that many positions is bound to impact services.

"For example, on that list we have a property specialist. This is an individual that processes all the evidence that officers collect from scenes, right? So now the processing of evidence -- which is clearly a necessity in the processing of a case, right, and the charging of a case -- is that going to be delayed?" asked Blue.

But Councilmember Houston said he's confident these cuts will not impact everyday services.

"I know Jestin Johnson very well. His decision I support and I believe, and I know truly that these cuts will not impact the services that we feel everyday that's on the ground," said Houston.

Still, Blue isn't taking the city's word. She said her union plans on fighting these cuts to the end.

"We're in contact with our legal team. Everybody's on this. This is being viewed and we're going to fight this till the end. We're going to fight it tooth and nail," said Blue.