Person of interest sought in deadly Oakland shooting that killed British man

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland have released photos of a person of interest in a deadly shooting that reportedly killed a British man last month.

On July 27, shortly before 5:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and International Boulevard on reports of a person down on the ground. Responding officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Person of interest sought in connection with a fatal shooting near 7th Avenue and International Blvd. in Oakland on the morning of July 27, 2023 Oakland Police Department

Authorities and British press reports have identified the victim as 49-year-old Satyan Dave of London. According to the Daily Express newspaper, Dave had served in the British Army and was a father of two.

The newspaper also reported that Dave was currently working as a contract employee with a shipping company with offices in Oakland. He had arrived in Oakland just hours earlier aboard a container ship.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Section of the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950.