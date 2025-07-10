Watch CBS News
Crime

Burglars ram vehicles into 2 Oakland convenience stores overnight

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Burglars ram vehicles into 2 Oakland convenience stores overnight
Burglars ram vehicles into 2 Oakland convenience stores overnight 00:55

Two convenience stores in Oakland were targeted early Thursday morning in separate burglaries in which suspects rammed vehicles into the businesses.

Shortly before 2 a.m., suspects slammed a vehicle into an Ampm store on Hegenberger Road near Interstate 880 and the Oakland Coliseum. A clerk told CBS News Bay Area that he heard a loud crash from the back of the store and found a black SUV inside the business.

The clerk said he believed that the suspects were after the ATM machine and that the business has been targeted before.

oakland-ampm-burglary-071025.jpg
Scene of a burglary at the Ampm store on Hegenberger Road in Oakland on July 10, 2025. CBS

Several miles away, a vehicle was rammed into the front of the Ampm store at 106th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland.

Police said an SUV that was stolen from San Leandro was used to break into the store.

It was not immediately known if any items were taken or if the incidents were connected. 

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.