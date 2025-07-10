Burglars ram vehicles into 2 Oakland convenience stores overnight

Two convenience stores in Oakland were targeted early Thursday morning in separate burglaries in which suspects rammed vehicles into the businesses.

Shortly before 2 a.m., suspects slammed a vehicle into an Ampm store on Hegenberger Road near Interstate 880 and the Oakland Coliseum. A clerk told CBS News Bay Area that he heard a loud crash from the back of the store and found a black SUV inside the business.

The clerk said he believed that the suspects were after the ATM machine and that the business has been targeted before.

Scene of a burglary at the Ampm store on Hegenberger Road in Oakland on July 10, 2025. CBS

Several miles away, a vehicle was rammed into the front of the Ampm store at 106th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland.

Police said an SUV that was stolen from San Leandro was used to break into the store.

It was not immediately known if any items were taken or if the incidents were connected.