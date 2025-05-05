Oakland nightclub owner says break-ins have cost them nearly $100,000

Oakland Police said they are investigating a burglary at a night club that happened in the early morning of May 29.

The break-in happened just before 3 a.m. on the 300 block of 15th Street at Que Rico Nightclub.

For the business owner, it's another break-in that will add to mounting costs to cover damages and product replacement.

The owner of Que Rico Nightclub, Valentino Carrillo, said the burglary cost them about $5,000 in damages and thousands in alcohol. In the past four years, the amount they've lost due to break-ins is about $100,000, Carrillo said.

And insurance won't be helping them.

"As a small business, you can't really turn to insurance cause they'll drop you. And actually, last month, we got dropped regardless of having any claims," Carrillo said.

Que Rico will be selling $1 tacos on Tuesday as part of fundraiser to hopefully recoup some of the damages.