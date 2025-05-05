Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland nightclub owner says break-ins have cost them nearly $100,000

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Break-in at Oakland nightclub caught on surveillance video
Break-in at Oakland nightclub caught on surveillance video 01:03

Oakland Police said they are investigating a burglary at a night club that happened in the early morning of May 29.

The break-in happened just before 3 a.m. on the 300 block of 15th Street at Que Rico Nightclub.

For the business owner, it's another break-in that will add to mounting costs to cover damages and product replacement.

The owner of Que Rico Nightclub, Valentino Carrillo, said the burglary cost them about $5,000 in damages and thousands in alcohol. In the past four years, the amount they've lost due to break-ins is about $100,000, Carrillo said.

And insurance won't be helping them.

"As a small business, you can't really turn to insurance cause they'll drop you. And actually, last month, we got dropped regardless of having any claims," Carrillo said.

Que Rico will be selling $1 tacos on Tuesday as part of fundraiser to hopefully recoup some of the damages.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.