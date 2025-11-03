FBI, police release footage of 2 suspects in Oakland Museum of California heist

Authorities released surveillance footage as they search for two people suspected of stealing priceless artifacts from the Oakland Museum of California last month.

On Monday, the San Francisco office of the FBI and Oakland Police released photos and video of the suspects. The pair are accused of breaking into the museum's off-site storage facility around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

According to an FBI statement, the first suspect is described as a male with a thin build, wearing a black beanie, white face mask, plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Surveillance footage of two people suspected of stealing items from the Oakland Museum of California during a burglary at an off-site warehouse on Oct. 15, 2025. Oakland Police Department

Meanwhile, the second suspect is described as having a heavy build, wearing a blue hoodie with white letters on the chest, blue pants, white shoes with black detailing and black gloves.

Lori Fogarty, the museum's director, told CBS News Bay Area on Oct. 29 that the stolen objects are priceless in terms of historical value, but not something that would be incredibly valuable in terms of selling on the black market.

"We have one of the greatest holdings of California history anywhere," Fogerty said, adding that the museum's collection includes more than 2,000,000 items, only a handful of which can be on display at any given time.

Museum officials said more than 1,000 objects were taken during the theft. Some of the items stolen include an old photograph, some jewelry, a woven Native American basket, and scrimshaws –intricate ivory carvings.

Fogarty believed the theft was probably a crime of opportunity.

"I think it is very possible that the people who stole these items don't really know themselves what they have," she added.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is urged to either call the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3951 or to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.