The B-52's, Big Freedia, Redd Kross among acts announced for 2024 edition of Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown

Organizers behind Oakland's annual punk-rock party the Mosswood Meltdown made their initial 2024 line-up announcement Thursday with the B-52's, Big Freedia and Redd Kross among the acts set to perform.

Offering up two full days of unhinged punk mayhem on the first weekend in July, the festival put on by Bay Area garage-rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters. In addition to aforementioned headliners the B-52's -- who wrapped a farewell tour last year, but are still playing festivals and Las Vegas residencies -- the 2024 edition of the festival will also include performances by local heroes Hunx & his Punx, New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia (who has been a popular attraction at other local festivals like Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco), returning LA punk/power-pop vets Redd Kross, experimental-punk icon Gibby Haynes playing with graduates from the Paul Green Rock Academy, pioneering Philadelphia-based Black punk band Pure Hell and much more. This year, the festival lands on July 6-7.

Mosswood Meltdown 2024 Poster Janelle Blarg

Trash culture guru, famed director and longtime host Waters will once again serve as the festival's MC in addition to being a judge for another new addition to this year's festivities, the Peaches Christ Drag Contest featuring one of the Bay Area's most beloved and outspoken drag queens who got her start at Trannyshack, but is likely best known for her popular Midnight Mass movie event series and directing the 2010 camp horror sleeper All About Evil. Early bird tickets for the festival have already been on sale for some time. More info and tickets can be found at the Mosswood Meltdown website.