Muralist making her mark in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood

OAKLAND -- There's a project in the East Bay working to paint a new portrait of an Oakland neighborhood

Endeavors Oakland is an organization aimed at creating space to nourish a diverse community.

"I think art is the expression of anything creative," said artists, muralist and creative, Zoe Boston.

Boston says opening her paint cans also opens possibilities for this part of Oakland.

"I've noticed a lot more smiles from the people who come out here," said Boston. "It's a lot brighter our here now. I'm literally painting life and bringing life into a space."

Each brush stroke, Boston says she hopes to move minds and uplift the Montclair community.

"Taking the visions you have inside and you're able to express them on a canvas, able to portray messages and explain things to people," said Boston.

Boston's mural is named Natural Praise. She says it's nature theme is one every person in every walk of life understand. The mural is in the back of CRUfit, a family-owned gym in Montclair.

Boston has been working on the mural since June, hoping to bridge the gap, making Montclair more inclusive, bringing all people together in an area of Oakland that not typically diverse.

"I envision hopefully murals everywhere. more color, more life, more diversity in Montclair," said Boston.

Boston plans to have the mural complete by August. The mural is full of several blended colors, something she hopes is reflective of the people who comes to take it all in.

"I want them to feel at peace, reflect and just take things in," said Boston.

Boston and organizers of Endeavors Oakland want this project to inspire other small businesses in the area to take on a similar project.