Oakland group seeks to restore "Gingerbread" firehouse after recent fire

A group of visionaries are working to rebuild a historic Oakland landmark known as the "Gingerbread Firehouse" after a fire broke out at the 99-year old structure Tuesday night.

While the cause of the fire is unclear, the group hoping to bring life back to the abandoned building… is more motivated than ever.

"The thought that we can't control this as a community and get rid of this kind of vandalism and danger, right in the midst of our community, has just redoubled my intense obsession to get this thing done," Nancy Lehrkind told CBS News Bay Area.

Lehrkind was out of town when she found out about the fire at the former Montclair firehouse.

After securing a partial lease last year, she and her husband have been working with volunteers to transform it into the "Montclair Firehouse Arts Center" - a hub for local musicians, performers, and artists.

"We want this to be a place where the entire community can use it," she said.

The Oakland Montclair "Gingerbread" firehouse, which was the scene of a fire on July 21, 2026. CBS

Built in 1927, no one has used the building since 1989, at least not officially.

"We have endlessly cleared beer bottles, weed packages, etc. etc. from the premises. So we really think we know who it is," Lehrkind said.

"We have met them. I have been over there, unannounced. There they were, out there on the side yard. I'm like, 'Who are you? What are you doing here? You're trespassing. I have a lease for this. You need to leave.' You know, they seem like 8th graders," she added.

Other than the trash, there has also been graffiti, and when they tried putting in a security system, it was destroyed.

But after the fire, Lehrkind's main concern is that it could've gotten out of hand. Behind the firehouse is a steep hill full of dry brush. Montclair Elementary isn't too far away.

"I just don't want to have that situation, that flammable situation still sitting there," she said.

What started as an art center for Lehrkind is now also a matter of public safety. She's in the process of obtaining the full lease.

For now, Lehrkind is hopeful. It also helps that most of the former firehouse is actually made of concrete, saving the building from the burning down.

"It's a common misconception. Many people have thought this was made out of unreinforced brick, the whole building. But in fact, it was pretty state-of-the art in 1927," she said.

Lehrkind said permits still need to pass through Oakland's building department and landmark preservation board. Once approved, possibly by September, her nonprofit will look for volunteers to bring the arts center to life.