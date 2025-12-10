Oakland community honors coach John Beam at emotional memorial walk

A memorial walk for coach John Beam was held on Wednesday night as hundreds of people came out to celebrate his life. While he was the athletic director and football coach at Laney College, he had an impact on the greater Oakland community.

It was an emotional gathering, as current and former players, students and staff from Laney College and family members came together to remember Beam.

"He means so much to my family," former student Tania Mitchell said. "He was the father figure, mentor and family that would always have your back and check on you.

Tania Mitchell met Beam in 9th grade at Skyline High School and he not only helped her graduate high school and get into college, but he also did the same for her children.

"My first time ever getting tackled was by him. I was a little nervous," Lance Mitchell said. "My mom was nervous I was going to get injured. Ever since then, he helped me improve my skill, my strength, my speed."

Those at this memorial reflect the kind of impact he had in Oakland. He spent time at high schools, helping kids achieve their dreams.

"I miss you and I wish you're still here," McClymond's senior Dominic Davis said. "All the great advice you gave me. I wish I could go back in time."

Beam also invited local youth clubs to Laney College to help them succeed.

"Coach Beam, whether you were in his program or not, it's like he's everybody's coach," said youth coach Nick Easter.

Mayor Barbara Lee was on hand to give comforting words at this memorial. His sister-in-law also spoke on behalf of the Beam family.

"They are deeply grateful for the Oakland community for the outpouring of support that has truly humbled and lifted them," said Tish Gallegos. "They honor the magnitude of the loss you are all experiencing along with them at this incredibly painful time."

While Beam leaves behind his wife, two daughters and grandchildren, he had a very large extended family in Oakland. Those who looked up to him like a father figure.

"I know from experience, I wouldn't say I didn't have my father, but he was more there than my actual father," Lance Mitchell said. "So, it was really big because I really needed someone like that in my life."

"He advocated for so many people, and he was the backbone," Tania Mitchell added. "He was open like if he had a problem or you just need to support, he was there to support you and to guide you."