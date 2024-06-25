Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's spokesman Francis Zamora resigns

Francis Zamora, the chief spokesman for Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, has resigned a day after the embattled mayor's attorney stepped down.

Zamora said in a prepared statement issued Tuesday, "I resigned my position as Chief of Communications. I thank my colleagues for their professionalism and dedication. It was an honor to serve the City of Oakland beside them."

"Francis was a valuable member of the team whose contributions are greatly valued and appreciated," said Thao in a prepared statement. "I thank him for his service and wish him well."

There was no reason given for Zamora's sudden departure.

Zamora stepped down a day after Tony Brass withdrew as Thao's attorney Monday, just hours following Thao's defiant and emotional press conference where she denied any wrongdoing in the wake of the FBI raid on her home last week.

Brass told CBS News Bay Area that he did not know Thao was going to speak to the press on Monday and would have advised her not to, adding that he decided to no longer represent Thao because of their differing approaches to her case.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.