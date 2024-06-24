Tony Brass withdraws from representing Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao denies wrongdoing in first public comments since FBI raid

OAKLAND -- Attorney Tony Brass, who signed on to represent Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao following an FBI raid at her home last week, announced on Monday that he is no longer representing the mayor.

Brass confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that he has withdrawn representation, hours after Thao delivered a defiant statement at City Hall denouncing the raid and the recall campaign against her.

Minutes after making the decision, Brass told reporter Juliette Goodrich why he decided to no longer represent Thao.

"Because our paths diverted in terms of our approach to the case," he said.

The attorney also said that he did not know Thao was going to speak to the media on Monday. He said he would have advised her not to.

Thao released a statement about Brass no longer representing her Monday evening.

"I appreciate Tony Brass for providing me with initial legal guidance. He helped me better understand the investigation and my legal options," the statement read. "Over the weekend, I obtained new legal counsel and thanked Mr. Brass for his counsel. I will share the name of my new counsel once agreements are finalized."

On Friday, Brass said in an interview that neither he nor Thao know any details of the federal investigation but said Thao is "ready, willing and able to cooperate with authorities."

He added that Thao never received a request for documents or information but she would have provided them if asked.

Brass will go in depth about his decision in an interview on at CBS News Bay Area airing Monday at 6 p.m.