Oakland mayor issues executive order focusing on clearing more encampments

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Oakland will be making a more aggressive push to clear homeless encampments in the city following an executive order issued by Mayor Sheng Thao.

In a video, Thao said the order would direct all city departments, including police, fire, transportation and public works departments, to "fully execute the encampment management policy and enforce all municipal codes to protect critical and essential infrastructure."

The Encampment Management Policy was approved by the city council in 2020. 

Encampments that will be targets for immediate clearing are ones that create unsafe routes to schools, tot lots, playgrounds, that impede access to small businesses and residential homes, blocks traffic lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, and prevents pathways from being ADA compliant and if it blocks first responder routes.

Sheng said encampments near highways and BART tracks will also be a focus.

The Oakland Police Officers Association came out against Sheng's executive order calling it a "last-minute political stunt" and saying it would negatively impact police response times.

"We will focus on minimizing the impact to our residents while offering shelter and supportive services to help out our unhoused individuals on a path to dignified housing," Thao said in a press release.

