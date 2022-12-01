Oakland man wanted in San Mateo in brutal assault, robbery at laundromat

Armed robbery suspect Tevita Taunaholo. San Mateo Police Department

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo police warned Thursday that an armed robbery suspect – one of two brothers who violently attacked and held up two people at a laundromat – is still at large.

Department officials said police were searching for 25-year-old Tevita Taunaholo after he, his brother, 19-year-old Moses Taunaholo, and another man robbed and violently assaulted two people back in October. While Moses Tauanaholo and the other man, 21-year-old Oakland resident Philimon Lauaki, are in police custody, Tevita managed to escape. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The robbery occurred on the morning of Oct. 26 at the Shoreview Laundromat. Officers responded to reports of the robbery at 6:37 a.m., arriving to find two victims, one of which had been beaten unconscious.

According to the victims, the incident started when Moses Taunaholo walked inside the laundromat and pointed a gun at a man inside.

"Taunaholo directed the victim to go outside, but the victim raised his hands in the air and refused Taunaholo's demand," a statement from the San Mateo police read. "Taunaholo punched the victim and forcefully carried the victim outside. Taunaholo's brother, later identified as Tevita Taunaholo, joined and they two jointly assaulted the victim until he became unconscious."

The brothers robbed the victim of his belongings, including the keys to his car, while he was knocked out. They went on to assault another victim, stole the keys to their car, and then the brothers left in the two stolen vehicles.

Responders transported both victims to a local hospital. One of the victims was discharged, but the other victim remains hospitalized months later.

A few hours after the robbery, San Mateo police learned that one of the victims' cars was at Southland Mall in Hayward. Hayward Police responded and ended up taking Moses Taunaholo into custody. He remains in San Mateo County Jail and faces several charges: attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, committing a felony while on release, and conspiracy.

Investigators learned of the two other suspects – Lauaki and Tevita Taunaholo – and after obtaining arrest warrants, they took Lauaki into custody in Oakland.

Tevita Taunaholo is still wanted on charges of robbery, carjacking and aggravated mayhem. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tevita Taunaholo was encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or by email krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTIPs or by calling (650) 522-7676.