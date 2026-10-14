Oakland man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minor he met over Instagram

A San Francisco Bay Area man has been convicted on a federal charge he admitted to luring a girl over social media for sex trafficking, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Keynin McGee of Oakland pled guilty to sex trafficking of a minor. McGee faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

"Exploiting a child for financial gain is reprehensible and heinous," Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Department of Justice Criminal Division said in a statement.

Court documents said McGee met the girl on Instagram in 2021. After speaking with her for several months, McGee bought a bus ticket for the girl who traveled to meet him in person.

When the girl arrived, McGee took the girl to a hotel and posted pictures of the victim on a commercial sex website. He then drove the victim to areas in Oakland and San Francisco known for sex work, told her to solicit buyers in passing cars and engaged in sex acts with multiple buyers, prosecutors said.

"Keynin McGee reduced his young victim to a commodity to be bought and sold for his own gain," said Brian Tosh, Special Agent in Charge at FBI Sacramento. "We will hold traffickers fully accountable for the harm they inflict. Together, we can protect the vulnerable and create a safer future for every child."

McGee is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2027, prosecutors said.