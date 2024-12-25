Oakland man dies in house fire after safely getting family out

Man dies in Oakland house fire after safely getting family out

An Oakland man died in a house fire Wednesday morning after safely getting his family out of the home, the fire department said.

Around 6:15 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a fire on the 3500 block of Oak Knoll Boulevard.

Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the fire and searching the home for any occupants. According to the fire department, a 37-year-old man was found inside the home.

Officials said the smoke had likely disoriented and overwhelmed him, and he was pronounced dead.

There were originally four occupants in the home: the 37-year-old, his father, aunt and brother. The fire department said the man alerted them to the fire and was able to get them out safely.

Update on the fatal fire incident this morning in the 3500 block of Oak Knoll Blvd. Our heart goes out to the family and their neighbors. pic.twitter.com/ocEd1ErJXQ — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) December 25, 2024

The cause of the fire is under investigation.